Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,483 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 102.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 861,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 436,958 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 99.0% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 34,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of OHAA stock remained flat at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

About OPY Acquisition Corp. I

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

