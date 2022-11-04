Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 10,702 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $183.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,546 shares of company stock worth $25,744,072. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

