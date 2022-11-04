Segantii Capital Management Ltd Decreases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 93.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.81.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $10.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.16.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

