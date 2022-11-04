Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,100 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in FOX by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 150.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 50.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

FOX Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FOX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.89. 9,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,430. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.87.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

