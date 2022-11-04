Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

KRE traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.29. 253,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,671,648. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

