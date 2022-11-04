Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 30,336 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,336 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Southwest Gas worth $17,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 88,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.65. 2,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,506. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.59. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.30). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 101.64%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

