Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 323,829 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,829 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.09% of Bally’s worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 201.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Stock Performance

Shares of BALY traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BALY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Bally’s Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

