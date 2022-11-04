Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Selective Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $907.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.86 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $549,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

