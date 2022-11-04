Seres Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Seres Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.48% and a negative return on equity of 100.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Down 10.7 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. 8,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,306. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $996.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 34.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,601,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,802,000 after buying an additional 4,723,347 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,982,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,894,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 62,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $39,745.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,600.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

