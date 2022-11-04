ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Paul John Smith Sells 600 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total transaction of $198,492.45.

On Monday, August 15th, Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $385.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 389.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

