ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $516.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $537.26.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE NOW opened at $385.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $404.15 and its 200 day moving average is $445.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 389.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,660 shares of company stock valued at $9,888,017 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,637,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.