SES AI (NYSE:SES) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SES AI in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

SES opened at $5.45 on Monday. SES AI has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 15,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $84,881.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,502,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,763.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,159 shares of company stock worth $711,577. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SES AI by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 63,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SES AI by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 112,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

