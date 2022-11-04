SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) PT Set at €8.50 by Berenberg Bank

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €8.50 ($8.50) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.40 ($8.40) target price on shares of SGL Carbon in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €6.60 ($6.60) price objective on SGL Carbon in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

SGL Carbon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SGL traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €7.25 ($7.25). The company had a trading volume of 183,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,478. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of €4.65 ($4.65) and a 52-week high of €9.57 ($9.57). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.