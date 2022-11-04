ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Trading Down 6.6%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 32,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 259,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

ShiftPixy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShiftPixy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ShiftPixy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of ShiftPixy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

