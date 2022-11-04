Shore Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.
Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Shore Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.
Shore Bancshares Stock Performance
Shore Bancshares stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $389.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shore Bancshares Company Profile
Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.
