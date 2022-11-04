Shore Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Shore Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $389.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

