SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading 10.6% Higher

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.15. 52,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,258,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

The company has a market cap of $670.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter worth $579,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the first quarter worth $512,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 224,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the first quarter worth $548,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

