SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading 10.6% Higher

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.15. 52,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,258,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.
SIGA Technologies Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $670.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGA Technologies (SIGA)
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.