SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised shares of SITE Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.35.
SITE Centers Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SITC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.29. 64,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,810. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.56.
SITE Centers Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of SITE Centers
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
Featured Stories
