SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SITM. Raymond James cut their price target on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of SiTime stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,094. SiTime has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $341.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. SiTime had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $626,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,104 shares in the company, valued at $67,467,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $626,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,467,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,708 shares of company stock worth $983,774 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 7.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 41.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 285.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after buying an additional 254,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.