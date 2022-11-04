SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of SITM traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,094. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $341.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. SiTime had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that SiTime will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $626,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,467,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $271,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,693.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $626,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,467,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,708 shares of company stock valued at $983,774. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in shares of SiTime by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.