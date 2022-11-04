Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.63.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 36.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 100,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $942,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 207,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

