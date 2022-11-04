Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.59-$2.59 EPS.

SWKS stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.34. 2,553,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,660. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $172.54.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.05.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $58,597,000 after purchasing an additional 161,893 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 280,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 160.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

