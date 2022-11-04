Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.19. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $172.54. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,145,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

