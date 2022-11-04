Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.95.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $172.54.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.7% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.