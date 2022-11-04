Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,825. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

