Societe Generale Lowers Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Price Target to CHF 495

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from CHF 575 to CHF 495 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Geberit from CHF 650 to CHF 495 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Geberit from CHF 460 to CHF 455 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.50.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.76. 44,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,992. Geberit has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.