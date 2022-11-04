Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.63

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLEGet Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.63 ($22.63) and traded as high as €23.73 ($23.73). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €23.46 ($23.46), with a volume of 2,633,809 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.64.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

