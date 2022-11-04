SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.36 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19.

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,873,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,447 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 39.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,883,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 811,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

