Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 27.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $534.35.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $344.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $706.93.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.