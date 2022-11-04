Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 199 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after acquiring an additional 78,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $131.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

