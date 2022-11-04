Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 68 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,660 shares of company stock valued at $9,888,017 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $385.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.15 and a 200-day moving average of $445.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 389.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

