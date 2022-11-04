Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $263,732,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13,601.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 818,522 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.