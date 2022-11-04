Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.7% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 693,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 43,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.4 %

AT&T stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

