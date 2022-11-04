Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after purchasing an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 238,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 685,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,971,000 after acquiring an additional 191,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC lowered their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $137.84 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.