Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $672,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

