Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 152 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $2,063,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $141.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

About CrowdStrike



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.



