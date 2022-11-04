Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 973 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.04.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.