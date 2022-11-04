Sourceless Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $178.50 million and approximately $199.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,315.31 or 1.00014631 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007913 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020277 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00041296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00044597 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022973 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00848973 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

