Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Up 17.2%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) was up 17.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 164,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 165,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.51 target price on shares of Southern Silver Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Southern Silver Exploration Trading Up 20.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$51.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

