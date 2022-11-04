Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director Purchases $17,260.00 in Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) Director John F. Sammons, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.52 per share, with a total value of $17,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Southside Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.54. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $45.36.
Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
About Southside Bancshares
Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
