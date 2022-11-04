Sovos Brands, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sovos Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst S. Vora now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Sovos Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.65 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 2.2 %

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday.

SOVO opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sovos Brands news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $17,046,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,265,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,264,774.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 1,275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $17,046,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,265,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,264,774.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,535,348 shares in the company, valued at $38,030,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,828,000 shares of company stock worth $131,472,990 in the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 7.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

See Also

