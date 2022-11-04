Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.65 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.03.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $113,645,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,540,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,311,524.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $631,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,466.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $113,645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,540,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,311,524.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,828,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,472,990 in the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after buying an additional 629,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,912,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,123,000 after buying an additional 253,722 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 817,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after buying an additional 109,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 30.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 97,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 45,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

