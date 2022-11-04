Sovos Brands’ (SOVO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SOVO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.69, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46.
Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.65 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Sovos Brands’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 7.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 13.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 66.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
