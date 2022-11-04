Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spark Networks will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

