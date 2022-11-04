SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 50,233 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.13. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,106. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $75.47. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.