Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNMSF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.20.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of Spin Master stock traded down $4.35 on Thursday, hitting $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

About Spin Master

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Featured Stories

