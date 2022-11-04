Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.30.

Shares of SNMSF traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.41. 2,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

