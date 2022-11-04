Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$56.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.45.

Shares of TOY traded down C$0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 142,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,650. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$32.85 and a 52 week high of C$51.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total transaction of C$1,241,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,347,350.64. In related news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total transaction of C$1,241,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,347,350.64. Also, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.32, for a total transaction of C$47,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,972. Insiders have sold a total of 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,826 in the last three months.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

