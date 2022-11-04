Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE:SPR traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $22.25. 11,936,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Spirit AeroSystems

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPR. Cowen decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.