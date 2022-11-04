Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $47.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $142.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,462.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Walker sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $502,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,033.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,462.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,441 shares of company stock worth $3,742,946. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 519,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 371.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 401,901 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,374,000 after acquiring an additional 351,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

