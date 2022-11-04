Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.02–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.80 million-$69.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.10 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.25.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Trading Up 1.3 %

Sprout Social stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 881,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,604. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,254,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,441 shares of company stock worth $3,742,946. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.